Benelli has rolled out its first big-capacity touring motorcycle - 1200 GT. The new touring motorcycle has been revealed in China. It comes kitted with a range of features and equipment specifically designed to aid mile-munching.

The key highlight of the new Benelli 1200GT is its 1209cc, triple-cylinder engine. This powertrain is an evolution of the previous Tornado Tre’s 898cc engine. It has been rated to churn out 134hp of power at 9,000rpm and 120Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. At these specifications, the 1200GT comes out to be the largest Chinese-made motorcycle in the country. This engine propels the bike to a top speed of over 200 kmph which is quite fast for a bike its size.

Apart from its mammoth-size engine, the other highlight of the bike includes its features such as an electrically adjustable windscreen, folding mirrors, tyre pressure monitoring system, navigation and more. To make the bike safer to ride, it gets a set of front and rear-facing cameras that provide information about traffic. It gets a 15-inch full TFT display which has replaced the previously seen part analogue part digital instrument panel on its prototype.

In terms of equipment, Benelli's big-sized touring bike comes with radially mounted Brembo brakes, USD fork, Bosch ABS, and an adjustable monoshock.

It has been priced at 99,800 Yuan (converts to ₹11.453 lakh). At this price, it comes out as a much more affordable alternative to other touring bikes including the BMW R1250 RT, in the Chinese market. It may not be launched in India anytime soon.



