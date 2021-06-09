Benelli, the Chinese-owned Italian motorcycle company has completed 110 years of operations. It first started the business back in 1911. Now to celebrate its 110 years of existence, the company has come up with a new commemorative logo which has been created by the Benelli Style Center, located in Pesaro.

The company says that the new logo represents its solid union between past and present. "We are really proud to celebrate our first 110 years of history," said Yan Haimei, CEO of Benelli QJ. "A story made of values, intuitions and dreams, but also of men, ideas, talent and genius. A story that with great pride, but also with a strong sense of responsibility and dedication, we carry on day after day with immense passion," Haimei added.

The logo can be seen prominently made with the famed Lion of Pesaro, which is part of Benelli's company logo. The designers have tried to incorporate the Lion into the logo as a symbol of a strong future - which Benelli has been firmly working on under the leadership of its parent company QJ Motor.

“Benelli is 110 years old and we are truly honored to be able to celebrate this historic milestone together with all the fans of the Casa del Leoncino – explains Paolo Marchinelli, president of the Benelli Historical Register -. We take this opportunity to invite everyone to Pesaro in September, to celebrate this 110th anniversary properly "

The commemorative logo is one of the new initiatives undertaken by the company as part of the celebration of its 110th anniversary to be held in the Officine Benelli Museum. Moreover, the company will also organise the "Benelli Week" this year from September 13 to 19, 2021.