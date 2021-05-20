Benelli extends free service and warranty validity in view of Covid-19

After major bike makers such as Hero, Bajaj Auto, Suzuki Motorcycle India announced the extension of the free preventive maintenance service (PMS), warranty and extended warranty validity, Benelli India has also joined the bandwagon in rolling out benefits for the customers in view of Covid-19.

The premium bike maker announced that services and warranties on Benelli bikes expiring in April and May, 2021 will be extended up to July 2021. The decision came in the wake of the ongoing lockdown across various Indian states that has restricted moments to curb the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the Italian bikemaker has lined up a range of products in the pipeline for the Indian market. Previously, it has introduced the new TRK502X adventure tourer earlier this year. The bike was launched in India at an introductory price of ₹5.19 lakh (ex-showroom). It has been offered with three years unlimited-kilometre warranty as standard. Thre are three colour options to choose from - Metallic Dark Grey, Pure White and Benelli Red.

While the Red and Pure White TRK502X cost higher at ₹5,29,900 (ex-showroom), the Metallic Dark Grey is the base color which costs ₹5,19,900 (ex-showroom).

The TRK 502X gets a 500 cc parallel-twin motor which is compliant to BS 6 emission norms. It pumps out 47.5PS of max power at 8500rpm and 46Nm of peak torque at 6000rpm. The transmission option includes a 6-speed gearbox.