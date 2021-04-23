Benelli has introduced its battery-powered scooter - Dong in the Indonesian market. The scooter manages to stand out with its out-of-the-box design which is quite unique.

As the image (above) hints, the Dong e-scooter appears to be quite compact against the regular electric scooters present in the market. The interesting cylindrical shape of the under-seat body is what catches instant attention. There is also an LED taillight strip that's added to the lower side of the two-wheeler. Even though the overall body dimensions of the pint-sized two-wheeler are puny, the designers have managed to keep the floorboard long for added convenience. Also, the front curvy apron gels well with the overall shape of the scooter.

In terms of technical specifications, the Benelli Dong packs a 1.56kWh lithium-ion battery that has been rated to deliver close to 60km of full charge range. The battery transfers charge to a 1.2kW motor which in return propels the scooter to a top speed of about 45kmph.

Needless to say, the Benelli Dong has been designed solely for city commutes and short-distance urban travellers.

On the features front, it gets full-LED lighting and a negative LCD dash. Moreover, there is also an artificial exhaust sound to keep the rider engaged.

There is no word if Benelli is planning to introduce the same elsewhere apart from Indonesia which is a huge market for scooters and mopeds. For India, the company might bring something country-specific which may derive inspiration from this pint-sized two-wheeler.



