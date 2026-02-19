Copyright © HT Media Limited
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Norton Atlas Adventure Tourer Spied Testing In India, Brings 585cc Parallel Twin Power

Norton Atlas adventure tourer spied testing in India ahead of 2026 launch

By: Ayush Chakraborty
Updated on: 19 Feb 2026, 16:57 pm
  • Norton Atlas adventure tourer spied testing in India. The 585cc parallel-twin ADV is expected to launch globally soon and arrive in India by 2026.

The Norton Atlas will be manufactured at TVS's Hosur facility
Norton Motorcycles is undergoing a ‘resurgence’ under TVS ownership, with the Solihull-based company to launch four new models to reflect the brand’s reimagined identity. Among the upcoming bikes is the Norton Atlas, a middleweight adventure tourer that will be manufactured at TVS’s Hosur plant. The motorcycle has recently been spotted testing on our shores in near-production guise.

The Norton Atlas has been spied testing in India in near-production guise

The Norton Atlas aligns with the brand’s new design ethos, bringing sculpted body panels with clean surfacing. It features a wide, twin-pod LED headlamp that stretches across the cowl, fitted below a tall touring-friendly windscreen. The headlamp cowl blends into muscular tank extensions, which lend the motorcycle a bold on-road presence, while the gold-finished USD forks add a touch of premiumness.

The test mule appears to ride on a 19-inch alloy wheel at the front with dual-purpose tyres, which means that this is the standard variant. The Atlas GT gets 17-inch units on both ends and is biased for road use.

Norton Atlas: Parallel-twin and modern tech

The Norton Atlas is powered by a 585cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine

Norton has confirmed that the Atlas ADV will derive its power from a 585 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine. Mated to a 6-speed gearbox, the power unit is expected to churn out around 170 bhp, and its 270-degree crank layout will enable strong low-end torque. The engine is housed as the structural member of a lightweight steel trellis frame.

The ADV will bring an 8-inch touchscreen TFT and a 6-axis IMU underpinning multiple riding aids

On the tech front, the Norton Atlas will be equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen TFT console featuring smartphone connectivity for navigation and media controls, while a USB Type-C port is available for charging devices. Underpinned by a 6-axis IMU, the rider aids include lean-sensitive ABS, cornering cruise control, traction/slide control, launch control, hill hold assist, and wheelie control.

The Norton Atlas is expected to be launched globally within the coming months, while a market debut in India will likely take place by mid-2026.

First Published Date: 19 Feb 2026, 16:57 pm IST
