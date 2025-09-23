Ultraviolette X47 electric adventure tourer launched in India at 2.74 lakh

Ultraviolette Automotive , the Bengaluru-based electric motorcycle manufacturer, has launched its all-new electric adventure tourer in the Indian market. The Ultraviolette X47 is priced from ₹2.74 lakh (ex-showroom), but the company has announced an introductory offer of ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 1,000 bookings. While pre-bookings start today at 4 pm IST, deliveries are scheduled to commence in October 2025.

Based on the Concept X motorcycle previewed at EICMA 2024, the UV X47 shares its platform with the F77 Mach 2, but marks a departure from the brand’s fully faired sportbike format to a more rugged design DNA. It comes equipped with a single-piece handlebar above a triangular headlamp with a sharp front beak and a touring windscreen, flanked on both sides by sculpted tank extensions. The battery pack remains exposed underneath, enclosed within a crash guard.

Ultraviolette X47: Rider Aids and Control Systems

The UV X47 brings an extensive tech suite, starting with integrated dashcams at both ends of the motorcycle for continuous video recording. The electric ADV comes with four traction control modes, T1, T2, T3, and Off, along with dual-channel ABS, which is switchable at the rear for controlled slides. There are 9 levels of regenerative braking, and the X47 further introduces a coordination system between the ABS and regen to maintain stability under braking. The connected app with Violette AI provides features such as remote vehicle diagnostics, ride data monitoring, and over-the-air software updates.

Ultraviolette X47: Hypersense Radar Functions

The X47 employs a rear-mounted radar unit, dubbed Hypersense, which provides a 150-degree horizontal and 68-degree vertical field of view, with a tracking range of up to 200 metres. This system enables features such as Object Detection and Adaptive Detection based on roll, pitch, and lean angles. It further enables blind spot detection, and issues overtake alerts, lane change assistance, and rear collision warnings.

