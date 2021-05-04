New 2021 Yamaha MT-25, MT-03 launched in Japan with updated design

Yamaha has launched the new 2021 iterations of its popular MT-25, MT-03 bikes in the Japanese market. While the updated MT-25 retails at 6,21,500 yen (equivalent to ₹4.20 lakh), the MT-03 has been priced at 6,54,500 yen (equivalent to ₹4.42 lakh).

(Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0 launched in new Metallic Red colour scheme)

The company has already introduced these models in other international markets including Europe and South-East Asia. As far as the India launch is concerned, details aren't yet confirmed. Yamaha Motor India, on the other hand, is gearing up for the launch of the new FZ-X motorcycle. It is going to be a neo-retro motorcycle which was also spotted recently (More details here)

The new smaller displacement Yamaha MT range of bikes has been updated with a remodeled front fascia featuring a low-slung full-LED headlamp with twin-LED DRLs. Other key additions on both the bikes include LED turn indicators, an LED taillight, a digital instrument cluster, and split-style seats.

While the quarter-liter Yamaha MT-25 sources power from a 249cc, parallel-twin engine delivering 35 bhp, its bigger cousin - the MT-03 uses a 320cc, parallel-twin motor that produces 42bhp.

(Also Read: Yamaha hikes prices of YZF-R15, Bluetooth-enabled FZ series)

The suspension kit on both the MT bikes includes upside-down front forks and a rear mono-shock.

These bikes are a direct rival to the likes of the Kawasaki Z250, KTM 250 Duke and Dominar 400. The smaller-displacement Yamaha MT range may not launch in India anytime soon.