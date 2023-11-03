Yamaha MT-15: Check out top 5 highlights

Yamaha updated the MT-15 this year.
There is a new Metallic Black colour scheme. The rest four colour schemes have been carried forward which are Racing Blue, Ice-Fluo Vermillion and Cyan Storm.
The motorcycle now gets LED turn indicators as standard.
The MT-15 now complies with OBD 2 norms that were implemented a few months ago
The 155 cc, single-cylinder engine is liquid-cooled and gets VVA technology.
It produces 18.4 bhp at 10,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 14.1 Nm at 7,500 rpm.
The gearbox is a six-speed unit with a slip and assist clutch.
Yamaha MT-15 comes with all LED lighting and Bluetooth connectivity.
The digital instrument cluster shows various information such as fuel consumption indicator, VVA indicator, shift timing light, gear position indicator and a tachometer.
The MT-15 comes with a side stand engine cut-off switch, traction control system and dual-channel ABS.