HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers In Pics: Yamaha R7 Wearing Racing Blue Is A Mean Machine Showcased At Motogp Bharat 2023

In pics: Yamaha R7 is a mean machine in Racing Blue shown at MotoGP Bharat 2023

The Yamaha R7 is powered by the same engine as the Yamaha MT-07.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Sep 2023, 15:52 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Yamaha R7
1/7
Yamaha pavilion at the MotoCorp Bharat 2023 in Greater Noida grabbed many eyeballs thanks to the range of supersport and naked streetfighter motorcycles showcased by the Japanese company. One of the most exciting product showcased at the event was the Yamaha R7 model.
Yamaha R7
Yamaha pavilion at the MotoCorp Bharat 2023 in Greater Noida grabbed many eyeballs thanks to the range of supersport and naked streetfighter motorcycles showcased by the Japanese company. One of the most exciting product showcased at the event was the Yamaha R7 model.
Yamaha R7
2/7
Yamaha India has not revealed any detail when it plans to launch the R7 in the country or if there is any such plan at all. However, showcasing the big bike at the motorsports event has paved way for speculation that the Japanese brand may bring this supersport bike to India in near future.
Yamaha R7
Yamaha India has not revealed any detail when it plans to launch the R7 in the country or if there is any such plan at all. However, showcasing the big bike at the motorsports event has paved way for speculation that the Japanese brand may bring this supersport bike to India in near future.
Yamaha R7
3/7
The Yamaha R7 comes featuring an aggressive and sporty front profile, influenced by its bigger sibling Yamaha R1. The bike showcased at the MotoGP Bharat 2023 was wearing the Japanese two-wheeler brand's signature Racing Blue paint theme that has been seen in other models on display at the event as well.
Yamaha R7
The Yamaha R7 comes featuring an aggressive and sporty front profile, influenced by its bigger sibling Yamaha R1. The bike showcased at the MotoGP Bharat 2023 was wearing the Japanese two-wheeler brand's signature Racing Blue paint theme that has been seen in other models on display at the event as well.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Yamaha Mt-07 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha MT-07
₹ 7.50 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Explore your Vehicle
Honda Cb500x (HT Auto photo)
Honda CB500X
₹ 6.87 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Benelli 600rr (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Benelli 600RR
₹ 6.50 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Kawasaki Versys 650 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Versys 650
₹ 6.79 - 7.15 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Benelli Tnt 600 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Benelli TNT 600
₹ 6.20 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Moto Morini Seiemmezzo (HT Auto photo)
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO
₹ 6.89 - 7.10 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Yamaha R7
4/7
The bike gets a fully digital instrument cluster, a fully faired side panels enhancing aerodynamic efficiency while running at high speeds. Other design elements include a clip-on handlebar, and chunky side panels adding a masculine vibe to the fuel tank.
Yamaha R7
The bike gets a fully digital instrument cluster, a fully faired side panels enhancing aerodynamic efficiency while running at high speeds. Other design elements include a clip-on handlebar, and chunky side panels adding a masculine vibe to the fuel tank.
Yamaha R7
5/7
The Yamaha R7 runs on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped with meaty tubeless tyres. The bike gets 120/70ZR17M/C profile front and 180/55ZR17M/C profile rear tyres. Dimensionally, the 188 kg weighting supersport bike comes with a 135 mm ground clearance.
Yamaha R7
The Yamaha R7 runs on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped with meaty tubeless tyres. The bike gets 120/70ZR17M/C profile front and 180/55ZR17M/C profile rear tyres. Dimensionally, the 188 kg weighting supersport bike comes with a 135 mm ground clearance.
Yamaha R3
6/7
The bike showcased at the MotoGP Bharat 2023 was equipped with dual 298 mm front disc brakes and 245 mm rear disc brake paired with dual-channel ABS performing the braking duty. This means the Yamaha R7 shares the same braking components with its naked streetfighter sibling MT-07.
Yamaha R3
The bike showcased at the MotoGP Bharat 2023 was equipped with dual 298 mm front disc brakes and 245 mm rear disc brake paired with dual-channel ABS performing the braking duty. This means the Yamaha R7 shares the same braking components with its naked streetfighter sibling MT-07.
Yamaha R7
7/7
Powering the big sportsbike is the same engine that works in the MT-07. This 689 cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is mated to a six-speed transmission and churns out 72.39 bhp of peak power and 67 Nm of maximum torque.
Yamaha R7
Powering the big sportsbike is the same engine that works in the MT-07. This 689 cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is mated to a six-speed transmission and churns out 72.39 bhp of peak power and 67 Nm of maximum torque.
First Published Date: 24 Sep 2023, 15:52 PM IST
TAGS: Yamaha R7 Yamaha R7 sportsbike

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 98 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
PUNZONE Car Body Scratch Remover - Scratch Repair Polishing Wax Kit Sponge Body Compound Cream Wax, Car Body Compound Scratch Remover
Rs. 289 Rs. 898
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.