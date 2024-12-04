Looking for sports bikes under 4 lakh? Here are five options for you to consider

Finding the right sports bike can be quite a challenge but the era of premium motorcycling in in the Indian market is on the rise. Automakers are now focusing on this segment more than ever before and the market has a plethora of options that are capable of going as far as you are willing to take them. To this end, if you are interested in looking for a sports bike under ₹4 lakh, here are five great options for you to consider:

1 Kawasaki Ninja 400: The Ninja 300 is a sports bike from the Japanese auto giant Kawasaki and it is priced at ₹3.43 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in one variant and three colour options, which are Lime Green, Candy Lime Green, and Metallic Moondust Gray. A 296 cc parallel-twin engine powers the Ninja 300, and with it, the sports bike makes 38.5 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 26.1 Nm of maximum torque at 10,000 rpm. It is built on a diamond frame and is held up by telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock with preload adjustment. The Kawasaki Ninja 300 rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with petal-type disc brakes measuring 290 mm in the front and 220 mm in the rear. Additional features include a semi-digital cluster, dual channel ABS, and a 2-1 exhaust system with a short-style silencer. The sports bike further includes a six-speed gearbox and an assist/slipper clutch.

2 TVS Apache RR 310: The TVS Apache RR 310 is the company’s most expensive offering and is available in two variants and with three colour options: Race Replica, Bomber Grey, and Racing Red. The RR 310 is priced starting from ₹2.75 lakh (ex-showroom) for the variant without the quickshifter. Adding the latter would hike the price by ₹17,000. The sport bike is built on a lightweight trellis frame with an aluminium sub-frame and is suspended by KYB USD forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. It is powered by a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 310 cc DOHC engine that makes 37.4 bhp of maximum power at 9,800 rpm and 29 Nm of torque at 7,900 rpm. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and is fitted with single discs at both ends with dual-channel ABS. It comes with four riding modes and three ABS modes.

3 BMW G310 RR: The G310 R is essentially a rebadged Apache RTR 310 that is available in one single variant and is listed at a starting price of ₹3.05 lakh (ex-showroom). There are three colour variants available: Sport, Cosmic Black 3, and Racing Blue Metallic. The BMW G310 R is powered by a water-cooled, single-cylinder 312.12 cc engine that makes 33.5 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm of maximum torque at 7,700 rpm. It is suspended by USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear which is pre-load adjustable. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch cast aluminium wheels and has single-disc brakes fitted on both ends with dual channel ABS. The G310 R features a slipper clutch and a six-speed gearbox operated by an adjustable clutch lever, and it comes with a fully digital instrument cluster. Like the Apache RR 310, the G310 RR features four riding modes and 3 ABS modes.

5 KTM RC 390: The 2024 KTM RC 390 was unveiled earlier this year and it is available in two colour options and a single variant. The new colourways on offer are orange-on-blue and orange-on-black options. Priced from ₹3.18 lakh (ex-showroom), the RC 390 is powered by a 373 cc liquid-cooled engine that puts out 42 bhp and 37 Nm of maximum torque. This unit is paired with a six-speed gearbox and a quickshifter. It is offered with lightweight adjustable aluminium handlebars with adjustable clutch and brake levers. Built around an orange steel trellis frame, the sport bike gets WP APEX front forks and rear monoshock. It sports single brake discs all around and features two ABS modes: Cornering ABS and Supermoto ABS. It further features traction control and gets a TFT display for its instrument console.

