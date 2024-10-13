The coupe SUV grabbed attention with its design and aggressive pricing
The SUV has now scored a 4-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test
The Basalt is the first Citroen car tested under Bharat NCAP
It has received similar rating for both adult and child occupant protection
For adult protection, Citroen Basalt received 26.19 points out of 32
For child occupant protection, the coupe SUV received 35.90 points out of 49
Citroen Basalt is the first mass-market coupe SUV launched in India
Citroen Basalt competes with the Tata Curvv, which is available in both petrol, diesel and electric powertrain options
The Citroen Basalt coupe SUV is available with a naturally aspirated petrol and a turbocharged petrol engine options