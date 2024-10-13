Citroen Basalt coupe SUV has grabbed a lot of attention in India since its launch

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 13, 2024

The coupe SUV grabbed attention with its design and aggressive pricing

The SUV has now scored a 4-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test

The Basalt is the first Citroen car tested under Bharat NCAP

It has received similar rating for both adult and child occupant protection

 Check product page

For adult protection, Citroen Basalt received 26.19 points out of 32

For child occupant protection, the coupe SUV received 35.90 points out of 49

Citroen Basalt is the first mass-market coupe SUV launched in India

Citroen Basalt competes with the Tata Curvv, which is available in both petrol, diesel and electric powertrain options

The Citroen Basalt coupe SUV is available with a naturally aspirated petrol and a turbocharged petrol engine options
Check more on Citroen Basalt coupe SUV
Click Here