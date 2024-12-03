Looking for scooters under 1 lakh? Here are the 5 most popular options which might make sense

If you're looking to buy a two-wheeler under ₹1 lakh budget then the Indian two-wheeler market has numerous options worth considering. The large market often makes it challenging for users to be able to make a choice without the feeling of missing out on a certain feature. Listed below are some of the most popular options that fit the budget:

1 Honda Activa 125 The Honda Activa 125 costs ₹80,256 for the base variant and goes for up to ₹89,429 (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. The Activa 125 as the name suggests gets a 125 cc engine. This unit produces 8.1 bhp at 6,250 rpm and 10.4 Nm torque at 5,000 rpm. One of the best-sellers in the country the Honda Activa 125 is renowned for Japanese reliability and smooth performance. Its features include a smart key, smart unlock, smart find, smart safe and smart start. It also has an LED headlamp, a silent start with ACG, a digital-analogue instrument cluster, and fuel-injection technology for better efficiency.

2 TVS Ntorq If you're looking for a rather sporty option the TVS Ntorq is going to fit your preference very well. Although the Ntorq gets a similar 125 cc to its competitors, it outperforms most popular rivals in the market making 10 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10.9 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The TVS Ntorq is priced at a starting price of ₹86,982 (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹1.05 lakh (ex-showroom) for the most expensive variant. It features sporty graphics, a digital instrument cluster and modern connectivity features.

3 Suzuki Access 125 The Suzuki Access 125 is a well-known two-wheeler in the ₹1 lakh category. It costs ₹80,700 for the entry-level variant and ₹91,300 for the top-spec variant. The Suzuki Access gets LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and an easy start-stop switch. The 125 cc engine on the Access makes 8.5 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

5 Hero Destini 125 Last but not least is the recently unveiled Hero Destini 125. The scooter is offered with a powerful 125 cc engine that produces 9 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The starting price of this scooter is ₹80,048 and it goes up to ₹86,538 (both ex-showroom). Features on the two-wheeler include Bluetooth connectivity, i3s technology and a seat backrest.

