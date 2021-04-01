Limited-edition Triumph Street Twin Gold Line: Key highlights

3

New 2021 updates:

The new Gold Line limited edition benefits from all the new updated features and specs of the new 2021 generation Street Twin. This means that it receives a new BS 6 engine, a new bench seat, cast wheels, bodywork, and brushed

aluminum detailing. Moreover, there is also a low 765 mm seat

height, ABS, Brembo front brake, two riding modes, and switchable traction control.