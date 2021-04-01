Limited-edition Triumph Street Twin Gold Line: Key highlights

Limited-edition Triumph Street Twin Gold Line: Key highlights1 min read . 07:04 PM IST
- It is the first special edition Triumph Bonneville variant to have come to India.
- Triumph Street Twin Gold Line is limited to just 30 units in the country.
Triumph Motorcycles India on Thursday announced the launch of Limited-edition Street Twin Gold Line along with the entire updated Bonneville lineup. It comes out as the first special edition Bonneville variant to have come to India. Here are its top key highlights:
Limited to 1000 units worldwide:
The Limited-edition Street Twin Gold Line is as exclusive as it gets. It is a hand-detailed custom edition of the new Street Twin bike which is limited to only 1,000 units worldwide. Each unit of the bike gets a certificate of authenticity personalised with the unique VIN embedded on the body of the bike, making it one of the most exclusive Triumph bikes to own. As far as the Indian market goes, only 30 units of these bikes will come to the country.
Hand-detailed custom special:
This limited-edition model gets a Matt Sapphire Black paint scheme bearing Triumph heritage logo and hand-painted gold lining. Moreover, the custom details also stretch to its wheels, with machined spoke detailing and exquisite gold pinstriping.
New 2021 updates:
The new Gold Line limited edition benefits from all the new updated features and specs of the new 2021 generation Street Twin. This means that it receives a new BS 6 engine, a new bench seat, cast wheels, bodywork, and brushed
aluminum detailing. Moreover, there is also a low 765 mm seat
height, ABS, Brembo front brake, two riding modes, and switchable traction control.
Pricing:
While the standard Street Twin has been priced at ₹7.95 lakh (ex-showroom), the Street Twin Gold Line retails at ₹8.25 lakh (ex-showroom).
