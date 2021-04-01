Triumph Motorcycles on Thursday introduced the new 2021 Modern Classic Bonnevilles in the Indian market. The newly updated Modern Classic range from the iconic British premium bike maker includes the models such as the Bonneville Street Twin, Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120 and T120 Black. Moreover, the Speedmaster and the Special edition Street Twin Gold Line are also part of the newly introduced range. All the new models are compliant with the latest BS 6 emission norms.

For the record, this is the first time Triumph Motorcycles India has introduced a limited edition variant of Bonneville in the form of Street Twin Gold Line.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India said: “We’re glad to launch the 2021 updated Bonnevilles in India. The Modern Classics are very important to our portfolio as they contribute around 50% of our overall sales. Today we launch the first set of 2021 Bonneville’s in India and we have plans to further strengthen the range in the coming days."

Street Twin is the entry-level model in the range which has been priced at ₹7.95 lakh, the Street Twin Gold Line costs ₹8.25 lakh, Bonneville T120 and Bonneville T120 Black are both priced at ₹10.65 lakh, Bonneville T100 costs ₹9.29 lakh, while the top in the list Bonneville Speedmaster has been priced at ₹11.75 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

"Also, for the first time we’re bringing a special edition within the modern classic range to India with the Street Twin Gold Line Edition. Only 30 Street Twin Gold Line Edition bikes will be available in India out of 1000 being produced globally. This is one of the five special edition that we will be launching in India in 2021 across the range," Farooq added.