KTM RC 125: Key facts that make it appealing

KTM is one of the global motorcycle brands that have witnessed an impressive rise in India within a short span after entering the market. The Austrian high-performance motorcycle manufacturer currently sells a wide range of models in the Indian market, which are locally manufactured in association with Bajaj Auto, enabling the brand to sell them at competitive pricing.

KTM RC 125 is one of the most popular motorcycles from the company, which is also the brand's smallest bike in the supersport range. The KTM RC 125 performance bike competes with rivals such as Yamaha R15 V4, Bajaj Pulsar RS 200, and Yamaha MT 15 V2. Besides that, the RC 125 also competes with its naked streetfighter sibling KTM Duke 200.

Here are some key facts that make the KTM RC 125 a popular motorcycle in India.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 23 Nov 2023, 12:11 PM
The KTM RC 125 is the brand's most affordable fully-faired offering on sale in India.
1Most affordable faired KTM

Priced at 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the RC 125 is the most affordable faired KTM bike available in India. Also, it is the second most affordable KTM bike in India after the Duke 125, which comes priced at 1.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Local manufacturing of the bike enables KTM to keep its pricing highly competitive, which is a key factor behind its popularity.

2Stands out from other KTM RC bikes

The KTM RC 125 comes with a design that makes it significantly different from the other faired models of the company like RC 200 and RC 390. A sharp design that has been inspired by the MotoGP arena, signature KTM Orange and White paintwork, and stiff yet lightweight chassis that promises rigidity and high performance make this bike appealing.

3High-end components

KTM is known for using high-end components in its motorcycles. The RC 125 too comes following the same strategy. It shares the same underpinning as its larger sibling RC 200. It comes with a lightweight yet strong tubular split trellis frame and aluminium swingarm, WP upside-down front forks and 10-step adjustable WP monoshock absorber at the back, with 320 mm front disc brake with a radially mounted calliper and a 230 mm rear disc brake with a floating calliper. Also, it comes with halogen headlamps with LED pilot lamps and an LCD instrument cluster.

4Small engine, big power

The KTM RC 125 come small on engine displacement but big on performance. Powering this motorcycle is a 124.7 cc single-cylinder, four-valve, liquid-cooled, electronically fuel-injected engine. This powerplant is capable of pumping out 14.30 bhp of peak power at 9,250 rpm and 12 Nm of maximum torque at 8,000 rpm.

