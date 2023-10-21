KTM RC 125 is a track-ready pocket rocket: Check it out 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published 十月 21, 2023

KTM RC 125 is the most affordable 125 cc RC in KTM's lineup 

It is priced at 1.90 lakh ex-showroom

RC series is known for its riding dynamics. 

The RC 125 is no different, it is the least powerful RC which means it is a friendly motorcycle for someone who wants to ride professionally on the track.

The engine is a 125 cc, liquid-cooled unit that produces 14.30 bhp and 12 Nm

The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit

Suspension hardware is also top-notch. There are USD WP Apex front forks and a monoshock at the rear.

Braking duties are handled by 310 mm disc in the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. 

There is a LCD instrument cluster on offer as well.
