KTM RC 125 is a track-ready pocket rocket: Check it out 

KTM RC 125 is the most affordable 125 cc RC in KTM's lineup
It is priced at ₹1.90 lakh ex-showroom
RC series is known for its riding dynamics.
The RC 125 is no different, it is the least powerful RC which means it is a friendly motorcycle for someone who wants to ride professionally on the track.
The engine is a 125 cc, liquid-cooled unit that produces 14.30 bhp and 12 Nm
The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit
Suspension hardware is also top-notch. There are USD WP Apex front forks and a monoshock at the rear.
Braking duties are handled by 310 mm disc in the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear.
There is a LCD instrument cluster on offer as well.