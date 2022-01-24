HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
In pics: Komaki launches electric cruiser Ranger, e-scooter Venice
Komaki Electric Vehicles launched India's first electric cruiser bike Ranger along with an electric scooter called Venice.Both Komaki Ranger and Venice will be available at the dealerships from January 26.