Honda Racing’s Rajiv Sethu finishes in top 10 of 2022 ARRC

In a proud moment, Honda Racing’s Rajiv Sethu finished in the top 10 of the 2022 Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) finale, held at the Chang International Circuit in Thailand. Sethu closed the year in 10th place in the final race of Asia Production 250 cc (AP250cc) class of ARRC. The rider showcased consistent performance throughout the season and completed the year on a high.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Nov 2022, 17:29 PM
Honda Racing's Rajiv Sethu ended the season with 37 points
Also Read : Rajiv, Senthil collect 7 points for Honda Racing India in Race 1 of 2022 ARRC

Starting 18th on the grid, the final race saw Sethu move up by a spot on the opening lap. A wet race meant that the series finale was laden with crashes and that helped Rajiv to move up the order faster. By Lap 8, the rider was in 10th place and maintained the same till the chequered flag was out, adding six points to his total.

Meanwhile, teammate Senhil Kumar made a fantastic recovery after starting in seventh place, only to run out of track on Lap 2. However, the Honda rider showed determination and kept up with the rivals, finishing the race in 14th place, bagging two crucial points. With final points in, Rajiv Sethu completed the championship with 37 points and in the top 15, while Senthil closed the season with 13 points overall. Honda Racing finished ARRC in the top 10 standings.

Speaking on his performance, Rajiv Sethu said, “Today was the final race and I had no option other than delivering my best. With the wind and rainy weather, all our proportions and mathematics got changed. My focus was not to rush but maintain a steady position in the race. From my previous experience and training, I countered all the challenges and achieved points and positions for the team. Taking all the learnings home, I shall be practicing more and creating new strategies to mark another achievement for the team."

Speaking at the end of the season, Senthil Kumar said, “It was a tough and exciting race for me. The weather was not in favour which created hurdles for all the riders. My agenda was to avoid any mistakes and be on track to gain points for the team. I am happy with my today’s performance as I was able to compete well with all the challenges as well as the other experienced riders. We will be returning next season with enhanced strategies for better results."

With the Thailand Talent Cup (TTC) 2022m Honda Racing’s Kavin Quintal recorded his best-ever finish starting from eighth place on the grid, only to finish seventh. The teenager from Chennai earned 14 points in the final round, taking his total count to 41 points - a strong finish to the season for the Indian rider. His teammate, Mohsin P had a positive conclusion to the season having started in 16th place in the sixth round, before closing in 13th place with a total time of 28m30.428s. The 20-year-old racer from Kerala secured three points in his second international race.

First Published Date: 24 Nov 2022, 17:29 PM IST
TAGS: ARRC Asia Road Racing Championship Motorsport Honda Racing
