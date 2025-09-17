Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin recalled in India for wiring issue

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced a voluntary recall of its CRF1100L Africa Twin , the brand’s flagship adventure tourer, as part of a global market action. The recall affects units produced between 2019 and 2025.

The recall involves the harness wire that is connected to the left handle switchgear. According to HMSI, the issue stems from the continuous steering movement of the handlebar, which causes the harness wire to bend continuously. Over time, this leads to oxidation at the joint terminal of the harness wire, creating potential electrical conduction issues. As a result, this may cause the horn to stop functioning altogether, or riders may face difficulty switching the headlight from low to high beam.

The motorcycle manufacturer has confirmed that it will replace the affected parts at no cost to the customers, irrespective of the motorcycle’s warranty status. The replacement work will commence at BigWing Topline dealerships across India from the fourth week of January 2026.

In its statement, Honda said that the recall highlights its commitment to rider safety and ownership satisfaction. BigWing Topline outlets will proactively reach out to customers via calls, emails, or SMS to arrange for vehicle inspection and repair.

Owners can also check if their motorcycle is included in the recall campaign by entering the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on Honda’s official website. HMSI has additionally advised customers to book service appointments in advance to avoid delays.

