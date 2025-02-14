Honda rebrands this ADV for India, launched at 1.68 lakh

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 14, 2025

The Honda NX200 is identical to the CB200X on sale in India for the past few years

Priced at 1.68 lakh, it wears the same LED units with no major cosmetic changes

The bike rides on lightweight, 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres

The bike continues to sport disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS

The NX200 is powered by an OBD-2B compliant 184.4 cc single-cylinder engine

The bike features an upswept exhaust and makes 16.76 bhp and 15.7 Nm of peak torque

The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. It gets an under cowl

There is a new 4.2-inch TFT unit with Bluetooth, enabling navigation and call/SMS alerts

Other hardware components remain the same including USD front forks and a rear monoshock
