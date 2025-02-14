Honda rebrands this ADV for India, launched at 1.68 lakh

The Honda NX200 is identical to the CB200X on sale in India for the past few years
Priced at ₹1.68 lakh, it wears the same LED units with no major cosmetic changes
The bike rides on lightweight, 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres
The bike continues to sport disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS
The NX200 is powered by an OBD-2B compliant 184.4 cc single-cylinder engine
The bike features an upswept exhaust and makes 16.76 bhp and 15.7 Nm of peak torque
The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. It gets an under cowl
There is a new 4.2-inch TFT unit with Bluetooth, enabling navigation and call/SMS alerts
Other hardware components remain the same including USD front forks and a rear monoshock