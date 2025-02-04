In Pics: Honda City dressed in ‘Apex Edition’ looks like the angel of the sedans
- Honda Car India introduced the ‘Apex Edition’ of the Honda City sedan for the V and VX trim levels.
Dressed gracefully in white inside out, the newly introduced ‘Apex Edition’ of the Honda City makes the car look angelic. This special edition costs about ₹25,000 more than the standard version and is priced starting from ₹13.30 lakh for the V trim and ₹15.62 lakh (both ex-showroom, Delhi) for the VX trim.
There are various badges on the exterior of the car, one of them is on the front fenders. The badge is the same one seen on the Apex Edition of the Honda Elevate featuring the initial ‘A’ in a stylised manner.
On the boot of the car is another badge in black and chrome, this one features the full ‘Apex Edition’ lettering. This edition of the car also features brand new 16-inch alloy wheels.
The dashboard of the Apex Edition City features a premium leatherette material in white on the passenger's side. The other features of the car include an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite, six airbags, a lane watch camera, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and more.
The seats have been covered in white too and are complimented with cushions which feature the Apex logo. On the front seats, the logo has been placed on the headrests instead.
The door cards also feature premium soft touch leatherette finishing in white. Additionally, there is a 7-colour ambient lighting setup which illuminates the door levers, bottle holders and dashboard.
First Published Date: 04 Feb 2025, 14:17 PM IST
