Honda Beat design patented in India. Will it launch soon?

After filing a patent for the NX125, Honda has now filed a design patent for the Beat scooter in India. The NX125 shares its engine with Activa 125 whereas, the Beat shares the engine with Activa. While the patent has been filed in India, it does not confirm whether Honda will launch the Beat in the Indian market or not. Sometimes, the manufacturers only file design patents to protect the design of the vehicle.

Powering the Honda Beat is a 109.5 cc, single-cylinder motor that churns out 9 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 9.2 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The bore and the stroke are identical to Activa but Beat produces more power and torque. When compared, the Activa produces 7.8 bhp and 8.90 Nm. Honda might have done this in the favour of fuel economy.

Honda Beat uses a traditional scooter architecture which means despite looking quite sporty, there is a proper floorboard instead of a spine that we have seen on the Yamaha Aerox 155. Honda uses 14-inch alloy wheels in the front as well as at the rear that are wrapped in tubeless tyres while the suspension duties are performed by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear.

In terms of features, the Honda Beat comes with keyless ignition on the top variant, a USB charger to charge mobile devices and an LED headlamp. For added safety, there is an anti-theft alarm and Combi-braking system. The seat height of the scooter is just 742 mm with a kerb weight of just under 90 kg which makes Beat quite easy to handle.

