Heart melting for the Suzuki GSX-8R? Here are 5 green flags of the motorbike

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the all-new GSX-8R, a sport-bike which Suzuki claims is designed to set ‘The New Standard of Sport’ in the country. Priced at ₹9,25,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Suzuki GSX-8R is offered in three color options including a Metallic Matte Sword Silver, a Metallic Triton Blue and a Metallic Matte Black No.2. With its combination of technology, design and performance, the GSX-8R aims to set a new benchmark in the sport-bike segment. Here are the five key highlights of the new machine.

1 Engine The GSX-8R is powered by a 776 cc parallel twin DOHC engine with a 270-degree crankshaft. This setup provides balanced power delivery across different RPMs. It also helps the bike maintain smooth, controllable performance at lower speeds and higher revving capability when required. Additionally, Suzuki’s patented ‘Cross Balancer’ system helps in reducing vibrations without adding bulk. The engine is cooled by the cooling system inlet control which also prevents rough idling, especially in the cold.

2 Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S) The GSX-8R incorporates the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.), which hosts various rider aids. There is a triple Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS) allows for adjusting the bike’s power output to suit different riding environments. The four-mode Traction Control System (STCS), comes with an option to turn it off while improving grip and stability in varied conditions. Other features include Ride-by-Wire throttle control and the bi-directional quick shifters allowing for gear shifts without using the clutch.

3 Design The motorcycle’s bodywork has been developed using wind tunnel testing, resulting in a sleek design that improves high-speed stability and reduces wind buffeting. The visual aesthetic is further enhanced by features like the LED lighting system with vertically stacked hexagonal headlights and a clear compact rear LED tail light. Furthermore, features such as the 5-inch TFT LCD display are included to access essential riding information.

5 Braking and safety For safety, the GSX-8R comes equipped with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) as standard. The braking system is designed for efficient stopping power, even under heavy braking conditions. The bike is fitted with Dunlop RoadSport 2 radial tires (120/70ZR17 at the front and 180/55ZR17 at the rear), which offer a balance of grip and durability suitable for both everyday commuting and more spirited riding.

