Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Heart Melting For The Suzuki Gsx 8r? Here Are 5 Green Flags Of The Motorbike That You Should Know

Heart melting for the Suzuki GSX-8R? Here are 5 green flags of the motorbike

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM
Follow us on:
The Suzuki GSX-8R, launched in India, features a 776cc parallel twin engine with the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.). The bike gets an aerod
...
After its debut at the EICMA 2023 the Suzuki GSX 8R was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this year. The bike has now been made available in the Indian markets now, after being on sale on the global scale.

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the all-new GSX-8R, a sport-bike which Suzuki claims is designed to set ‘The New Standard of Sport’ in the country. Priced at 9,25,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Suzuki GSX-8R is offered in three color options including a Metallic Matte Sword Silver, a Metallic Triton Blue and a Metallic Matte Black No.2. With its combination of technology, design and performance, the GSX-8R aims to set a new benchmark in the sport-bike segment. Here are the five key highlights of the new machine.

1Engine

The GSX-8R is powered by a 776 cc parallel twin DOHC engine with a 270-degree crankshaft. This setup provides balanced power delivery across different RPMs. It also helps the bike maintain smooth, controllable performance at lower speeds and higher revving capability when required. Additionally, Suzuki’s patented ‘Cross Balancer’ system helps in reducing vibrations without adding bulk. The engine is cooled by the cooling system inlet control which also prevents rough idling, especially in the cold.

2Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S)

The GSX-8R incorporates the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.), which hosts various rider aids. There is a triple Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS) allows for adjusting the bike’s power output to suit different riding environments. The four-mode Traction Control System (STCS), comes with an option to turn it off while improving grip and stability in varied conditions. Other features include Ride-by-Wire throttle control and the bi-directional quick shifters allowing for gear shifts without using the clutch.

3Design

The motorcycle’s bodywork has been developed using wind tunnel testing, resulting in a sleek design that improves high-speed stability and reduces wind buffeting. The visual aesthetic is further enhanced by features like the LED lighting system with vertically stacked hexagonal headlights and a clear compact rear LED tail light. Furthermore, features such as the 5-inch TFT LCD display are included to access essential riding information.

4Chassis and suspension

The GSX-8R features a steel pipe frame engineered for a balance of comfort and pin-point handling. The front suspension consists of SHOWA Separate Function Fork - Big Piston (SFF-BP) mounted invertedly provide improved damping control. The rear suspension features a link-type mono-shock. The lightweight aluminum swingarm ensures better torsional rigidity, adding to the bike's handling characteristics.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Suzuki GSX-8R
Engine Icon776 cc Mileage Icon23 kmpl
₹ 9.25 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Kawasaki Z900
Engine Icon948.0 cc Mileage Icon17 kmpl
₹ 9.38 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R
Engine Icon399 cc Mileage Icon24.18 kmpl
₹ 8.49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
KTM 890 Duke
Engine Icon889.0 cc Mileage Icon25.0 kmpl
₹ 8 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda CBR650R
Engine Icon648.0 cc Mileage Icon23.0 kmpl
₹ 7.70 - 8.89 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Honda CB650R
Engine Icon648.0 cc Mileage Icon20.4 kmpl
₹ 7.59 - 8.67 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
5Braking and safety

For safety, the GSX-8R comes equipped with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) as standard. The braking system is designed for efficient stopping power, even under heavy braking conditions. The bike is fitted with Dunlop RoadSport 2 radial tires (120/70ZR17 at the front and 180/55ZR17 at the rear), which offer a balance of grip and durability suitable for both everyday commuting and more spirited riding.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 10 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM IST
TAGS: suzuki gsx8r, suzuki gsx 8r
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS