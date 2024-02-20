Nexon is one of the safest SUVs in India with a five-star rating from Global NCAP crash test
Tata Nexon facelift comes with a wide range of safety features, which helped the SUV to rake in a 5-star GNCAP safety rating
Tata Nexon facelift gets six airbags including dual front, side and curtain airbags as standard across all the variants
Other standard safety features include ESP, ISOFIX anchorages, seatbelt reminder, reverse parking sensor, central locking
Tata Nexon facelift also comes with TPMS, blind-spot view monitor, front parking sensor and rear-view camera
The SUV comes with 360-degree camera offering surround view of the vehicle
Along with all these features, the Nexon comes with a robust body structure
With Nexon facelift, Tata Motors continues its journey of making five-star rated safe cars
The SUV comes with a significantly updated design and features in its facelifted avatar