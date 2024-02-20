Tata Nexon retains Global NCAP 5-star rating in its facelift avatar

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 20, 2024

Nexon is one of the safest SUVs in India with a five-star rating from Global NCAP crash test

Tata Nexon facelift comes with a wide range of safety features, which helped the SUV to rake in a 5-star GNCAP safety rating

Tata Nexon facelift gets six airbags including dual front, side and curtain airbags as standard across all the variants

Other standard safety features include ESP, ISOFIX anchorages, seatbelt reminder, reverse parking sensor, central locking

 Check product page

Tata Nexon facelift also comes with TPMS, blind-spot view monitor, front parking sensor and rear-view camera

The SUV comes with 360-degree camera offering surround view of the vehicle

Along with all these features, the Nexon comes with a robust body structure

With Nexon facelift, Tata Motors continues its journey of making five-star rated safe cars

The SUV comes with a significantly updated design and features in its facelifted avatar
