Harley-Davidson teases new 350 cc X Series, global debut on March 10

Harley-Davidson China has dropped the teaser for its upcoming affordable cruisers scheduled for a global debut on March 10, 2023. Harley-Davidson announced its collaboration with China’s Qiangjiang Motors in 2019 and the upcoming offerings - X350 and X500 - will be the first products of that collaboration. Images and specifications of both models were leaked online last year.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 07 Mar 2023, 15:35 PM
Harley Davidson will reveal its new X Series for China on March 10, 2023
The Harley-Davidson X350 and X500 aim to make the brand more accessible to customers in China and other emerging markets. Harley will share the underpinnings with QJ Motor for its new middleweight cruisers to keep the development costs low. In fact, the Harley X350 will be powered by the 353 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that develops about 34 bhp. The leaked documents claim a top speed of 143 kmph and a kerb weight of 195 kg. The X350 is expected to share its underpinnings with the Benelli 302S since the Italian brand is owned by the QJ Group.

Also Read : Harley-Davidson delays LiveWire S2 Del Mar production till second half of 2023

The Harley-Davidson X Series will share its underpinnings with bikes from the QJ Group
Meanwhile, the Harley X500 will share its underpinnings with the Benelli Leoncino 500 and was also use the familiar 500 cc engine tuned for 47 bhp and 46 Nm of peak torque. This is the same motor that powers the Leoncino 500, 502C cruiser and the TRK 502 sold in India as well. Leaked documents suggest a top speed of 159 kmph and a kerb weight of 207 kg. Both motorcycles will get USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. There are also disc brakes, LED lighting, alloy wheels, and more.

While the Harley-Davidson X Series will mark a new and more affordable chapter for the company, helping it build volumes, it’s unlikely that these bikes will make their way to the Indian market. Much like its partnership with the QJ Group, the American manufacturer has also partnered with India’s Hero MotoCorp to develop middleweight motorcycles. Both brands are working on making products specific to the Indian market, which will be locally manufactured and exported as well. There’s no official word yet on when Harley-Hero-developed bikes will hit the showrooms.

First Published Date: 07 Mar 2023, 15:35 PM IST
TAGS: Harley Davidson X350 Harley Davidson X500 Harley Davidson Harley China Harley Davidson bikes
