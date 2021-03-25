Harley-Davidson has launched its Pan America 1250 motorcycle in the market of Thailand. The company has launched both the variants of the bike - Pan America 1250 and Pan America 1250 Special in Thailand. The pricing of Harley's adventure bike starts from 8,99,000 baht ( ₹20.99 lakh) in Thailand.

(Also Read: Harley-Davidson to set up dedicated electric-motorcycle division by 2025)

The Pan America 1250 sources power from a 1,252cc, Revolution Max 1250 engine which delivers 150 bhp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 127 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm. The transmission duties are performed by a six-speed manual gearbox.

Some of the key features on the bike include Bluetooth-enabled 6.8-inch colour TFT touchscreen display, full-LED lighting, and a USB C-type outlet. The higher-spec Special variant of the bike gets a number of additional features such as an electronically adjustable semi-active suspension setup, centre stand, steering damper, tyre pressure monitoring system, heated grips, and an Adaptive Ride Height (optional) system which is first in the segment.

While there is no confirmation if the bike will arrive in the Indian market or not, if launched, it will be a rival to the likes of the BMW R 1250 GS.

(Also Read: Hero MotoCorp sets up separate unit to sell Harley-Davidson motorcycles)

Here is the detailed price list of the new Harley-Davidson Pan America in Thailand:

Pan America 1250 Vivid Black: 8,99,000 baht ( ₹ 20.99 lakh)

20.99 lakh) Pan America 1250 Colour: 9,09,000 baht ( ₹ 21.23 lakh)

21.23 lakh) Pan America 1250 Special Vivid Black: 9,52,000 baht ( ₹ 22.23 lakh)

22.23 lakh) Pan America 1250 Special Colour: 9,62,000 baht ( ₹ 22.46 lakh)

22.46 lakh) Pan America 1250 Special Two Tone: 9,72,000 baht ( ₹ 22.69 lakh)

22.69 lakh) Adaptive Lights: 7,000 baht ( ₹ 16,345)

16,345) Laced Wheels: 20,000 baht ( ₹ 46,703)