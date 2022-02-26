HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Harley Davidson Low Rider El Diablo Under Development For The Global Markets

Harley-Davidson Low Rider El Diablo under development for the global markets

The upcoming Harley-Davidson Low Rider El Diablo will source power from the familiar 1923cc Milwaukee Eight V-twin engine which is also found on the new Low Rider ST motorcycle.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Feb 2022, 05:00 PM
Representational Image: Harley Davidson 1984 FXRT Sport Glide
Representational Image: Harley Davidson 1984 FXRT Sport Glide

Harley-Davidson is working on a new variant of its Low Rider motorcycle, suggest leaked US and German emission documents. The under-development motorcycle will be called Low Rider El Diablo.

The leaked documents suggest several notable details about the upcoming Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883
883 cc
₹ 9.26 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight
1202 cc
₹ 10.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S
1868 cc
₹ 14.69 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Softail (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Softail
1746 cc
₹ 15.25 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob
1868 cc
₹ 15.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114 (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114
1868 cc
₹ 16.75 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The bike will source power from the familiar 1923cc Milwaukee Eight V-twin engine which is also found on the new Harley Low Rider ST motorcycle. While the output from this engine is likely to remain the same in this new iteration, the overall weight of the cruiser has increased by six kilos, likely because of the use of different body panels. 

(Also Read: Harley-Davidson Sportster S dominates 24-hour endurance test)

The outer dimensions of the motorcycle also remain similar to the recently unveiled Low Rider ST, but the company’s paint codes specify the use of new Midnight Crimson and Nebula Red colour schemes. While the former was previously found on the Harley Low Rider a while ago, the latter Nebula Red is fresh for the ‘El Diablo’ trim. The new paint theme is likely to draw its inspiration from the company’s iconic 1991 FXRT SportGlide motorcycle. For the record, this bike also featured a large batwing fairing and a pair of panniers, Harley could in fact experiment with a similar design on the upcoming Low Rider El Diablo too.

(Also Read: Harley-Davidson Pan America recalled over instrument cluster issues)

The motorcycle is likely to make its official debut sometime in later this year after the Low Rider ST goes on sale this summer. It could also be introduced in the India market post its international debut. 

First Published Date: 26 Feb 2022, 05:00 PM IST
TAGS: Harley-Davidson Low Rider Harley-Davidson Low Rider 2022 Low Rider El Diablo
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Ford to pause production of F-150 pickup truck in Kansas due to chip crisis
Ford to pause production of F-150 pickup truck in Kansas due to chip crisis
In Pics: 2022 Ducati Multistrada V4S launched with adjustable suspension
In Pics: 2022 Ducati Multistrada V4S launched with adjustable suspension
In Pics: 2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR facelift launched in India
In Pics: 2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR facelift launched in India
Harley-Davidson Low Rider El Diablo under development for the global markets
Harley-Davidson Low Rider El Diablo under development for the global markets
2022 Suzuki Swish 125 launched in Taiwan
2022 Suzuki Swish 125 launched in Taiwan

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city