Harley-Davidson celebrates 120th anniversary with 7 limited-edition motorcycles

Harley-Davidson has kicked-off its year long 120th anniversary celebrations this year and the American manufacturer released its 2023 line-up that includes seven limited edition motorcycles. The 120th anniversary limited edition range will have a restricted production run and includes special paint work with intricate colour and design combinations.

Harley-Davidson’s 120th anniversary edition range includes the CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary, Tri Glide Ultra Anniversary, Street Glide Special Anniversary, Road Glide Special Anniversary, Fat Boy 114 Anniversary and the Heritage Classic 114 Anniversary.

Speaking about 120 years of the Harley-Davidson brand, Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson, said, “Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has pioneered American motorcycle design, technology, and performance, and today marks the beginning of a year-long celebration of Harley-Davidson's 120th Anniversary. We're excited to share the first release of 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycles, with more to come later in the year. 2023 is going to be an unforgettable milestone for the Company, celebrating the history, culture and community of Harley-Davidson – we hope you can join us."

The paint work include an anniversary black base coat with the heirloom red applied over with bright red and gold pinstripes

The 120th anniversary edition motorcycles get a special paint scheme and is the most intricate offered by Harley-Davidson ever. The panels are painted with a base coat of anniversary black with panels of heirloom red applied over and outlined with a bright red pinstripe and a hand-applied gold paint scallop. The paint work also includes subtle details added within the panels that portray the head and wings of a soaring eagle.

The fuel tank medallion is gold-plated and depicts an art deco rendition of the eagle, an iconic element of Harley-Davidson’s design and legacy. Other upgrades include new Alcantara upholstered seats with gold and red contrast stitching accents, gold-tone powertrain inserts and bright red rocker boxes and pushrod tube collars. Moreover, each limited edition motorcycle will be serialised with a laser-etched panel on the fuel tank console.

fuel tank medallion is gold-plated and depicts an art deco rendition of the eagle

Here’s a look at the total number of limited edition models to be produced for each Harley-Davidson anniversary motorcycle globally.

1. Ultra Limited Anniversary - 1,300 examples

2. Tri Glide Ultra Anniversary - 1,100 examples

3. Street Glide Special Anniversary - 1,600 examples

4. Road Glide Special Anniversary - 1,600 examples

5.Fat Boy 114 Anniversary - 3,000 examples

6. Heritage Classic 114 Anniversary - 1,700 examples

