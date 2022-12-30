HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Harley Davidson Street 750 Modified Into A Beautiful Chopper

Harley-Davidson Street 750 modified into a beautiful chopper

Harley-Davidsons have a cult following, often they could be spotted riding in large groups and going on long tours. Harleys are also one of the most modified motorcycles because of their versatile platform. Most people who decide to modify the Harley-Davidsons make them into a chopper. A chopper is a type of motorcycle whose steering angle has been radically modified because the motorcycle is equipped with longer front forks and appears to have a stretched look.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Dec 2022, 18:14 PM
Follow us on:
The modified Harley-Davidson Street 750 now measures more than eight and a half feet in length.
Here is a Harley-Davidson modified into a chopper by Maratha Motorcycles. They call this build ‘Blaze’ and it took over thousands of manhours to complete the job. After the modifications were complete the motorcycle has a length of over eight and a half feet. The donor motorcycle was a Harley-Davidson Street 750.

Most custom builds have a story or a design element that stands out. What is special about the Blaze is the see-through windows provided on both sides of the fuel tank.

The rear tyre is Pirelli Diablo Rosso 3 and it has a width of 200 mm.
The chassis of the motorcycle is custom built which includes a Softail and rear one-sided swingarm that had to be custom built to fit the 200 mm tyre. In the front, there is a custom springer suspension and at the rear, there is a monoshock.

The entire motorcycle has been hand-built. One of the things that will take someone's attention is the twisted design on the front suspension, handlebar and foot pegs. The fuel tank also stands out because of the way it is designed and the see-through window. The same type of creases that are found on the fuel tank can also be seen on the rear fender.

Also Read : Harley-Davidson Road King road test review: Larger than life cruiser

The motorcycle gets several custom parts such as a wide ape hanger handlebar with bar-end mirrors and turn indicators, hand grips, levers, foot pegs, exhaust, hand-stitched single-seat and vertical engine belly guard. The front license plate is mounted on the springer suspension and the rear license plate is mounted on the side with the LED tail lamp. Speaking of LED, the headlamp is also new and is an LED unit. The paint scheme is finished in metallic red with silver flakes, and artwork was done for the graphics on the fuel tank, front suspension, swingarm and chassis.

First Published Date: 30 Dec 2022, 18:14 PM IST
TAGS: Harley Davidson Street 750 Custom motorcycles modified motorcycles
