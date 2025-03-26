Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia: Here are 5 key highlights of the exclusive motorcycle

Ducati has unveiled the Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia, a limited-edition motorcycle that celebrates Italian racing heritage and Ducati’s dominance in MotoGP. This exclusive model is limited to just 163 units globally, making it a collector’s dream. The bike boasts cutting-edge technology, premium materials and an exclusive livery inspired by Italy’s sporting success. Here are five key highlights of the Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia for enthusiasts in India.

1 MotoGP inspired livery The Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia features a unique blue, white, and red livery inspired by the Ducati Desmosedici GP24 MotoGP bike. This design celebrates Ducati’s historic one-two victory at the 2024 Italian Grand Prix. The paint scheme also reflects Italy’s achievements in various sports, adding a patriotic touch. Additionally, two-time MotoGP World Champion Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia has autographed the fuel tank cover, making each unit a piece of motorsport history. The Tricolore Italia branding and special edition badge further enhance the bike’s exclusivity.

2 Braking Ducati has equipped this special edition bike with Brembo GP4 Sport Production monobloc brake calipers, a first-ever on a production Ducati. These calipers have built-in cooling fins to improve heat dissipation and enhance braking efficiency, especially during high-speed track riding. The brakes are paired with Brembo T-Drive discs that offer increased stopping power, better modulation and improved durability. This system ensures superior braking performance, making the bike ideal for riders who enjoy pushing limits on the track.

3 Handling To improve performance, Ducati has incorporated extensive carbon fiber components in the Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia. The bike features carbon fiber wheels, front and rear mudguards and exhaust heat shields, resulting in a weight reduction of approximately 3 kg compared to the standard Panigale V4 S. This reduced weight enhances agility, improves the power-to-weight ratio and allows for sharper cornering. The bike is also more responsive and easier to handle, making it a dream machine for track-focused riders.

5 Performance and specifications Under the fairing, the Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia houses the 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine, delivering an impressive 216 bhp at 13,500 rpm and 120.9 Nm of torque at 11,250 rpm. This engine provides lightning-fast acceleration, smooth power delivery, and an exhilarating top speed, making it one of the most powerful bikes in its class. To complement the power, Ducati has retained the Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 electronic suspension system from the Panigale V4 S. This system automatically adjusts damping based on riding conditions, offering improved stability, precision and comfort while on the track or the road.

