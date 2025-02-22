HT Auto
Ducati Panigale V4 to launch in India on March 5

By: Paarth Khatri
22 Feb 2025, 08:21 AM
  • The Ducati Panigale V4 does not get any changes to the engine. It continues to come with a 1,103cc, V4 engine which Ducati calls Desmosedici Stradale.
Ducati Panigale V4 was first showcased at the Ducati World Première episode broadcasted online and simultaneously through an event at the Misano World Circuit straight.
Ducati Panigale V4 is all-set to make its India debut on March 5. In the global market, the motorcycle has already gone on sale and even the deliveries have started. The updated motorcycle comes with a host of changes in the form of new ergonomics, swingarm, chassis and dashboard.

22 Feb 2025, 08:21 AM IST
TAGS: Ducati Ducati India Panigale V4

