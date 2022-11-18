HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar N150 to launch soon in the Indian market: What to expect?

Last year, Bajaj launched a new generation of Pulsars in the Indian market. It started with the N250 and the F250. This year, the manufacturer launched the N160 and the next motorcycle that they will launch is the N150 which will be an entry-level motorcycle for the new generation of Pulsars. Here are the things that you can expect from the upcoming Pulsar N150.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Nov 2022, 16:03 PM
Image of Bajaj Pulsar N160 used for reference only.
Bajaj Pulsar N150: Looks

From the spy shots, the Pulsar N150 looks a lot like the N160 which in turn looks like the N250. However, the Pulsar N150 will be more affordable than the other two modes. Because of this, there will be some changes such as the front LED headlamp will be replaced with a halogen one but the design is expected to stay the same. Moreover, the headlamp cowl also looks different from the one found on the N160. It will get an under-belly exhaust just like the N160 and the tail lamp will be an LED unit.

Bajaj Pulsar N150: Engine and gearbox

Bajaj will downsize the engine of the Pulsar N160. The current Pulsar 150 produces 14 Ps of max power and 13.2 Nm of peak torque. When compared, the N160 produces 16 Ps of max power and 14.65 Nm of peak torque. Expect the power output of the N150 to be around the current Pulsar 150 but the refinement levels should be better and the engine should be torquey. 

Bajaj Pulsar N150: Features

In terms of features, the new generation Pulsars do not offer much. The same pattern is expected to be followed with the N150 as well. So, a digital instrument cluster with a tachometer and a bezel-less design is expected to be there. Bajaj could also offer back-lit switchgear and self-cancelling turn indicators. There could be a USB port on offer as well. 

Bajaj Pulsar N150: Hardware

The N150 will use the same platform as the N160. Braking duties will be done by a disc in the front and a disc at the rear in the top-end variant whereas the lower variant will have a drum brake at the rear. Both variants will get a single-channel ABS as standard. Suspension duties will be done by telescopic forks in the front and a mono-shock at the rear. The tyres on the N150 will also be slimmer.

 

First Published Date: 18 Nov 2022, 16:03 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Pulsar N150
Bajaj Pulsar N150 to launch soon in the Indian market: What to expect?
