Bajaj Pulsar 180 revived at 1.22 lakh, gets LED lights and Bluetooth console

Bajaj Auto has reintroduced the Pulsar 180 in India at ₹1.22 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), reviving a key nameplate after sustained customer demand. The relaunch coincides with the Pulsar brand's 25th anniversary, which has played a central role in shaping the country’s performance motorcycle segment.

The company says the return follows strong interest from riders and consistent engagement across platforms. The Pulsar 180 was discontinued earlier, but its legacy and continued popularity prompted Bajaj to bring it back. The model now returns with visual and feature upgrades aimed at today’s buyers.

Also Read : Updated Bajaj Pulsar 180 spotted at a dealership

Bajaj Pulsar 180: Updated design and features

The new Pulsar 180 receives refreshed graphics along with a full LED headlamp and LED indicators. It also gets a Bluetooth-enabled digital console, marking a shift towards connected features in the segment. These updates aim to modernise the motorcycle while retaining its familiar styling.

Bajaj Pulsar 180: Positioning and performance appeal

Bajaj positions the Pulsar 180 as a step-up option for riders upgrading from 150–160cc motorcycles. The model historically balanced accessible performance with everyday usability, which helped it gain traction among urban commuters and enthusiasts alike. The company continues to pitch it as a practical yet performance-focused offering.

Also Read : Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z goes international, launched in Spain

Bajaj Pulsar 180: Legacy of Pulsar brand

The Pulsar range, introduced with the 150 and 180 models, helped establish the sports motorcycle category in India. Over the years, it has remained one of Bajaj’s most recognisable product lines. The 180, in particular, played a key role in building the brand’s identity during its early years.

Speaking on the announcement, Sarang Kanade, President - MCBU at Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, “The return of the Pulsar 180 is a response to the strong and consistent demand, as well as a groundswell of love on social media. As we mark 25 years of Pulsar, bringing back this iconic nameplate feels especially meaningful."

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