Ajith Kumar adds McLaren Senna to his garage. Here's what is special about the supercar

Ajith Kumar, a popular Tamil actor and motorsport enthusiast, has just added a very rare supercar to his collection: the McLaren Senna. One of the only 500 units produced, the celebrity's new supercar sports a Marlboro livery with Ayrton Senna's autograph. Ajith Kumar is also well known for his participation in motorsports and owns a racing team called ‘Ajith Kumar Racing’.

The McLaren Senna supercar is track-focused, most likely bought to participate in the upcoming racing events. The purchase was posted on social media by his where the actor was seen checking out his new ride. Not just this, but the actor also owns multiple other high-value cars such as the Ferrari SF90, Porsche 911 GT3 RS, and McLaren 750S.

The Mclaren Senna also gets more hardcore track versions such as the Senna GTR and the Senna LM (Le Mans). The GTR is even rarer with only 75 units produced while only 35 units of the LM have been built till now.

Ajith's motorsport background

Ajith Kumar has a long-standing history in motorsport, having previously competed in international events, including the 2004 Formula Asia BMW F3 Championships and the 2010 Formula 2 Championship. His return to competitive racing comes after a significant hiatus from the sport.

According to Chandra, the newly formed team also aims to support young drivers by providing them with a structured racing program. This initiative aligns with the broader goal of encouraging more talent in the international motorsport arena.

McLaren Senna: Engine and performance

Ajith's new Senna gets a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine punching out 778 bhp of power and 800 Nm of peak torque. This unit is mated with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission for laser-quick shifts. With these specs, the Senna is claimed to reach a top speed of about 350 kmph. To handle this much power properly, the manufacturer has also designed the car to deliver a downforce of 800 kg.

