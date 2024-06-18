Actor Mandira Bedi brings home the Volvo C40 Recharge electric SUV

Actor and host Mandira Bedi, known for her performances in movies and television, has brought home the Volvo C40 Recharge. The actor was seen with her kids taking delivery of the new electric coupe SUV recently. The Volvo C40 Recharge shares its underpinnings with the XC40 Recharge. While the latter has a boxy SUV body style, the former has a more stylish design with a receding roofline. The C40 Recharge is priced at ₹62.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

In a video now shared on social media, Bedi posed with her children alongside the Volvo, and called the “safest car on the road." Volvo cars are known for their safety and the e-SUVs are no different from the manufacturer. The C40 Recharge comes equipped with the full ADAS suite, multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, and more.

The Volvo C40 Recharge has a strong visual appeal borrowing cues from the Volvo family including the Thor's Hammer-themed LED DRLs, closed-off front grille, and a receding roofline

Volvo C40 Recharge Specifications

Power comes from the twin electric motors paired with a 78 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The dual electric motors churn out 402 bhp and 660 Nm of peak torque. The e-SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds with a top speed of 180 kmph. With the motors mounted on each axle, the SUV gets All-Wheel Drive as standard.

On the feature front, the Volvo C40 Recharge comes with a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, heated and ventilated front seats, vegan interiors, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof wireless charging and more. The receding roofline does rob some of the headroom at the rear, while the boot capacity is down to 413 litres, from 452 litres on the XC40 Recharge.

Volvo C40 Recharge Rivals

The C40 Recharge promises a range of 530 km range on a single charge and can be charged from 10-80 per cent using a DC fast charger in 27 minutes. An 11 kW Level 2 AC charger will take about 8 hours for a full charge. The C40 Recharge competes against a handful of electric SUVs in the market including the Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and BMW iX1. It will soon lock horns with the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQA SUV and new-gen MINI Countryman E, both of which are scheduled to arrive in the coming weeks.

