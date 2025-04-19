2025 TVS Apache RR 310: Check out what the updated sports bike features

TVS Motor Company has launched the 2025 Apache RR 310 in India, introducing cutting-edge upgrades to its flagship sportbike. This update marks the celebration of 20 years of the Apache brand, with six million units sold globally. The bike is now OBD-2B compliant, meeting the latest emission norms, and is priced between ₹2.78 lakh and ₹3 lakh (both ex-showroom). Bookings are now open across India.

Here are five key highlights of the updated Apache RR 310: