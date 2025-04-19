2025 TVS Apache RR 310: Check out what the updated sports bike features

Copyright © HT Media Limited
TVS Motor Company has launched the 2025 Apache RR 310 in India, introducing cutting-edge upgrades to its flagship sportbike. This update marks the celebration of 20 years of the Apache brand, with six million units sold globally. The bike is now OBD-2B compliant, meeting the latest emission norms, and is priced between ₹2.78 lakh and ₹3 lakh (both ex-showroom). Bookings are now open across India.
Here are five key highlights of the updated Apache RR 310:
The 2025 RR 310 gets a major tech boost with Race Tuned Dynamic Stability Control (RT-DSC), offering segment-first features like cornering drag torque control, launch control and cornering cruise control. Additionally, it includes cornering ABS, wheelie control, and rear lift-off control—a significant leap forward for rider safety and track performance in this category.
TVS has introduced a second-gen Race Computer, now supporting multiple languages, making it more user-friendly for diverse riders.
The RR 310 now comes in a striking Sepang Blue Race Replica colour, inspired by TVS’s Asia One Make Championship race bike. The race-spec winglets are not just cosmetic—they produce 3 kg of downforce, which aids in improving stability and handling at higher speeds, especially useful on track days.
Though it retains the 312 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, performance has been enhanced. The bike now features a 13 per cent larger airbox, a bigger throttle body and improved volumetric efficiency. A new forged piston, 10 per cent lighter than before, helps the engine rev faster and deliver crisper throttle response. Power output stands at 38 bhp at 9,800 rpm and 29 Nm at 7,900 rpm, making it livelier than its predecessor.
TVS continues to offer extensive personalisation through its Build-To-Order (BTO) platform. Riders can opt for the Dynamic Kit, priced at ₹18,000, which includes fully adjustable front and rear suspension, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a brass-coated drive chain. The Dynamic Pro Kit, available for ₹16,000, adds the Race Tune DSC features with advanced electronic aids. The new Race Replica paint scheme is an additional ₹10,000.
The bike weighs 174 kg (kerb weight) and offers a saddle height of 810 mm, making it accessible to a wide range of riders. Its overall dimensions include a length of 2001 mm, a width of 786 mm and a height of 1135 mm, with a wheelbase of 1365 mm. The bike offers a respectable 180 mm of ground clearance, a fuel tank capacity of 11 litres and can handle a maximum payload of 130 kg.
