Merry Christmas: 5 crazy cars Santa can consider to give Rudolph a break

It's that time of the year when Santa Claus begins his global tour to shower gifts to all of us (unless you're on the naughty list)
While there is no better ride option than on his sleigh pulled by reindeers, we have a few recommendations just in case he wants a change
Audi RS Q8: It is big enough for all the gifts and fast enough for all the deliveries. Plus it comes in this sporty shade of Red to match Santa's style!
BMW X7 M Sport: Even more space? Why not take Mrs Claus on the journey as well. This SUV has three rows of seating and 340 hp on offer
Mercedes EQS: Worried about global warming impacting North Pole? EVs can be a great choice. Plus the comfort of a luxury sedan, ho, ho, ho
Maruti WagonR: How about something trusty from India? WagonR is reliable, has great mileage and is also available in Santa Red. And of course, Maruti service centers are never too far away!
Kia Syros: How about a car that no one in the world has (yet)? Syros is brand new, cute and ready for Santa. Is he ready for it though?