2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launched with subtle updates. Here's what it gets

The 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been launched with a starting price tag of ₹1.50 lakh. Interestingly, with this, the new model at the entry level is priced exactly similar to the outgoing model. While the bikemaker has not made any changes to the hardware or the specs of the entry level motorcycle, the Hunter now gets subtle design and feature changes. Here’s what the 2025 update to the Hunter 350 brings to the table.

While the bikemaker has not made any changes to the hardware or the specs of the entry level motorcycle, the Hunter now gets subtle design and feature changes

1 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Design The refinements of the 2025 Hunter 350 comprise three additional colours, labeled Rio White, London Red and Tokyo black. The base model will receive one colour option only called Factory Black, while the mid model will receive the new Rio White and Dapper Grey colours. The top trim level will feature theTokyo Black, London Red and Rebel Blue colour options.

2 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Features The updates of the 2025 model include a new LED headlight, Type-C 27-watt fast charger and tripper unit will now come as standard in the top-end model. There are some minor adjustments made by the manufacturer to the seat foam and handlebars.

3 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Hardware Hardware-wise, the 2025 RE Hunter 350 receives a slip and assist clutch, the first 350cc motorcycle from the company to receive a slip and assist clutch. The rear suspension also receives an update, a dual-rate spring, and the ground clearance of the motorcycle has also been raised due to a redesigned exhaust.

5 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Price The 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes in three variants. The entry-level model begins at ₹1,49,900 (ex-showroom), the mid-spec costs ₹1,76,750 (ex-showroom) and the high-end motorbike will cost the buyers 1,81,750 (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: