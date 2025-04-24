2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 spotted undisguised ahead of launch. Here's what it gets

Royal Enfield will launch an updated version of the Hunter 350 motorcycle for the Indian market, with the official launch happening on April 26 2024 at the annual Hunterhood festival. Ahead of the event, the motorcycle is spotted undisguised in its updated version, giving us a preview of what might be new for the 2025 model year.

The engine of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is expected to remain unchanged. It is still powered by a 349cc single-cylinder, air- and oil-cooled engine that produces 20 hp and 27 Nm of torque.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 was launched first in 2022 and was an immediate success, in part because it was the affordable of the options Royal Enfield offers. The refreshed model should breathe some fresh life into the Hunter with new colourways and graphics.

Two new versions have emerged showcasing their different styling - one is white with festive highlights of yellow, green, and blue, and the other is a sportier red base that displays contrasting black graphics. The alloy wheels now carry matching design highlights, adding a more customised visual appeal to the updated models.

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Expected design changes

While the overall silhouette of the Hunter 350 remains familiar – retaining the round headlamp, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and contoured single-piece seat – there are a few key updates. Interestingly, the halogen headlight is replaced by an LED unit in an aim to enhance visibility at night and give the bike a sleeker look.

Subtle modifications to the exhaust design indicate a redesign that may affect both appearance and performance acoustics. The suspension configuration is also likely to be recalibrated, although specific details are kept under wraps until the official unveiling.

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Expected specs

Beneath the cosmetic changes, the engine of the Hunter 350 is expected to remain unchanged. It is still powered by a 349cc single-cylinder, air- and oil-cooled engine that produces 20 hp and 27 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox. With the prices for the current generation starting from ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom), Royal Enfield will battle to keep pricing affordable despite the small changes they have made.

