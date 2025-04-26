Images
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Right Side View1/7
UPCOMING

ROYAL ENFIELD Hunter 350

Exp. Launch on 26 Apr 2025
1.6 - 1.7 Lakhs*Expected price
Hunter 350 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 249.0 cc

Hunter 350: 349.34 cc

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 to launch on April 26
Is this the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 750?

Hunter 350 Launch Date

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is expected to launch on 26th Apr 2025.

Hunter 350 Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹1.6 - 1.7 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 349.34 cc

• Transmission: Manual

• FuelType: Petrol

Hunter 350 Rivals

Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Royal Enfield Bullet 350 , TVS ADV, Jawa 42 and QJ Motor SRC 250 are sought to be the major rivals to Royal Enfield Hunter 350.

