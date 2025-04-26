Hunter 350 Launch Date

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is expected to launch on 26th Apr 2025.

Hunter 350 Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹1.6 - 1.7 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 349.34 cc



• Transmission: Manual



• FuelType: Petrol



Hunter 350 Rivals

Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Royal Enfield Bullet 350 , TVS ADV, Jawa 42 and QJ Motor SRC 250 are sought to be the major rivals to Royal Enfield Hunter 350.