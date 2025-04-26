Category Average: 249.0 cc
Hunter 350: 349.34 cc
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is expected to launch on 26th Apr 2025.
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹1.6 - 1.7 Lakhs*.
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:
• Engine: 349.34 cc
• Transmission: Manual
• FuelType: Petrol
Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Royal Enfield Bullet 350 , TVS ADV, Jawa 42 and QJ Motor SRC 250 are sought to be the major rivals to Royal Enfield Hunter 350.
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Engine
|349.34 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
