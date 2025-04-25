2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launches tomorrow. Here's how much it is might cost

Royal Enfield is all geared up to launch the 2025 Hunter 350 in India on April 26, alongside the brand’s HunterHood festival taking place in select cities. The update marks the first major refresh for the popular neo-retro roadster since its debut in 2022. With over 5 lakh units sold to date, the Hunter 350 has become one of the most successful models in the company’s lineup.

The current Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is priced from ₹1.50 lakh up to ₹1.75 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). However, this new 2025 model of the Hunter 350 is expected to arrive with updates and a marginal price hike is on the cards. While exact figures will be announced tomorrow, the new version could cost around ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 more than the outgoing model depending on each variant.

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Updates

The 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will come with subtle but important updates. The most noticeable change is the addition of a new LED headlamp, already seen on other Royal Enfield motorcycles. However, early impressions suggest it may not be the most powerful lighting unit in the segment.

Another significant upgrade is a revised rear suspension setup. The current model has often been criticised for its stiff rear shocks, and the new system is expected to offer better ride comfort. Also, Royal Enfield will introduce new colour schemes to freshen up the bike’s appeal.

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Powertrain and specs

Mechanically, the Hunter 350 remains unchanged. It continues to be powered by the 349 cc J-series engine that delivers 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The engine is shared with other 350 cc Royal Enfield models but comes with a different fuel and ignition map to suit the Hunter’s character.

The bike gets a 300 mm front disc and a 270 mm rear disc for braking, supported by either single- or dual-channel ABS, depending on the variant. Suspension duties are handled by 41 mm front telescopic forks with fork gaiters, and 6-step preload-adjustable twin shocks at the rear.

Stay tuned to HT Auto for the official pricing and variant-wise breakdown as the 2025 Hunter 350 makes its debut tomorrow.

