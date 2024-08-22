2024 TVS Jupiter vs Honda Activa: Make the smarter choice

The TVS Jupiter has just been announced with revisited looks and newer features as well. The Jupiter is one of the most popular scooters in the country. However, it has its own competitors in the market such as the best-selling scooter by Honda, the Activa which has been around for a while.

TVS has announced the updated Jupiter with a 113 cc engine, iGO assist, and various new features. It competes with Honda Activa 6G, which has an H-Sma

The Activa 6G, was launched in 2020 and got an updated ‘Smart’ variant in 2023 with H-Smart technology. However, the new Jupiter gets iGO assist which helps it achieve better mileage as well as helps it get a boost in torque

2024 TVS Jupiter vs Honda Activa: Engine and Performance

The newly launched Jupiter gets an updated 113 cc 4-stroke and fuel-injected engine slightly more than the previous 109 cc. It now produces 7.9 bhp, 9.8 Nm torque with the new iGO assist and 9.2 Nm without assist. The claimed max speed is 82 km/h.

The Activa on the other hand also gets a fuel-injected engine with a 110 cc capacity producing 7.7 bhp of power and 8.9 Nm of torque. Both scooters weigh almost 105 kg bringing the power-to-weight ratio of the Jupiter to a better spot this time around.

Also Read : Bajaj Chetak may get new battery pack option soon. Check details

2024 TVS Jupiter vs Honda Activa: Features

The Jupiter now gets a new digital cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, distance to empty indicator, side stand cut off, auto start-stop, under seat storage enough for two helmets and automatic turn signal deactivation. Moreover, there is LED lighting, TVS Smartconnect navigation, find my scooter, realtime mileage, voice assist and other new-gen features.

The current Activa has features such as a smart key in the H-Smart variant, a keyless start, and LED headlamps. However, the Activa only gets enough storage for a single helmet underneath the seat and hasn’t been updated to have a digital instrument cluster yet.

2024 TVS Jupiter vs Honda Activa: Mileage

The previous Jupiter came with a mileage of 50 km/l. However this time, with the electric assist tech, it promises a mileage increase of 10 per cent. The Honda Activa gets a claimed mileage of 50 km/l as well.

Also Read : 2024 TVS Jupiter 110 launched with new design and features at this price

2024 TVS Jupiter vs Honda Activa: Pricing

Pricing for the 2024 TVS Jupiter starts at ₹73,700 (ex-showroom) whereas the Honda Activa begins at ₹76,684 and goes up to ₹82,684 for H-Smart.

It is also worth mentioning that the Jupiter gets a 12-inch wheel at the front and rear with disc brakes at the front. The Activa only gets drum brakes and a 12-inch wheel at the front, the rear gets a smaller 10-inch wheel.

First Published Date: