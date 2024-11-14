2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R launched in India, priced at 22.96 lakh

KTM has announced its foray into the premium motorcycle segment in India and has launched the 1390 Super Duke R EVO flagship streetfighter. The new KTM 1390 Super Duke R is priced at ₹22.96 lakh (ex-showroom) and brings a powerful twin-cylinder motor with the famed sharp styling that we’ve seen on the sub 400 cc KTM bikes so far. The 1390 Super Duke R was updated globally last year and brought a comprehensive design update along with mechanical upgrades.

KTM 1390 Super Duke R: Design

The 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R looks more in line with other offerings in the brand’s naked lineup, specifically the 990 Duke. The street-naked uses a vertically stacked LED headlamp with the new signature LED DRLs. The bike also gets a new fuel tank shrouds and winglets, and an overall razor-sharp styling. The subframe cover is smaller and gives the motorcycle a more compact look overall.

The 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R packs an updated LC8 V-Twin engine that produces 188 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque

KTM 1390 Super Duke R Hardware

The KTM 1390 Super Duke R uses the same frame as the 1290 Super Duke R. The suspension has been revised with the new fully adjustable 48 mm WP front forks, while the rear sports a monoshock for high and low-speed compression damping. The more premium 1390 Super Duke R Evo variant gets a semi-active suspension that uses magnetic valves for variable damping and real-time adaptation.

are five suspension modes - Auto, Comfort, Rain, Street, and Sport. Other features include the automatic preload adjustment to adapt to varying loads on the superbike, and an anti-dive function that stiffens the front-end under hard braking. The 1390 Super Duke R also comes with the ‘Factory Start’ feature that adjusts the rear preload and ride height to optimise the launch performance.

KTM 1390 Super Duke R Engine

Powering the new KTM 1390 Super Duke R is a 1,350 cc LC8 V-Twin, liquid-cooled engine that develops 188 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. The bike also gets a ‘cam shift’ system that brings variable valve timing to the motorcycle. The streetfighter rides on Michelin Power GP tyres while braking performance comes from Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers with a 320 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear.

KTM 1390 Super Duke R Features

On the feature front, the KTM 1390 Super Duke comes equipped with five riding modes, cruise control, KTMConnect, engine brake control, 5-step adjustable wheelie control, and a 5-inch TFT screen. The safety features include lean-sensitive ABS, traction control, slide control, and launch control.

