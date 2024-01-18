2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is the new KTM 390 Duke’s rugged cousin. Check it out

Husqvarna has pulled the wraps off the new Svartpilen 401, upgrading the motorcycle’s design and mechanicals

The rear sports a proper tail tidy instead of a tyre hugger and a side-mounted exhaust instead of the underbelly unit

The 2024 Svartpilen 401 uses a new trellis frame with a new rear subframe shared with the third-gen KTM 390 Duke launched in India last year

Power comes from the new 398.6 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 46 bhp and 39 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox 

Suspension duties are handled by adjustable USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Braking hardware comprises 320 mm front and 240 mm rear disc brakes 

The Svartpilen packs a bi-directional quickshifter, ride-by-wire, dual-channel ABS with Supermoto mode, traction control, and a 5-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity

The 2024 Svartpilen 401 weighs about 171.2 kg

The Svartpilen 401 replaces the Svartpilen 250 that was previously available in India and is priced at 2.92 lakh (ex-showroom)
