2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 2V vs TVS Apache 160 2V: Specs compared

Hero Xtreme 160R 2V was launched recently. The bike is offered only in a single colour option, the Stealth Black. The latest addition by Hero is a competitor to the well-known TVS Apache 160 2V. The 160cc segment being fairly competitive in India, both bikes offer a balance of performance, style and fuel efficiency.
Let us take a closer look at how these two motorcycles fare against each other in terms of design, engine, performance, features and pricing.
The Hero Xtreme 160R 2V and TVS Apache 160 get sporty styling that attracts younger riders. The new 2024 model of the Xtreme 160R 2V gets a sculpted body. It features an LED headlamp with a shape that is familiar to the outgoing model and a sleek tail lamp. The overall design focuses on a lean and athletic appeal.
The TVS Apache 160 2V, on the other hand, follows a muscular design with fuel tank extensions and a sharp rear section. Its racing-inspired look is enhanced by LED DRLs and a sleek headlamp unit. However, the design of the Apache has been around for some time now.
When it comes to performance both bikes offer a 160cc single-cylinder engine producing 14 Nm of torque. The Apache with a ‘racing-tuned fuel injection system’ draws close to 16 bhp from the engine whereas the Xtreme 160R produces a little above 15 bhp. Both engines come mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
Both bikes come packed with the tech that one expects from an offering at this price range. Hero has equipped the Xtreme 160R 2V with a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, LED lighting and a side-stand engine cut-off feature. The bike also gets a single-channel ABS for safety and a drag timer.
TVS has given the Apache 160 a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth SmartXonnect, a race telemetry system and turn-by-turn navigation. It also comes with an LED headlamp, DRLs, and single-channel ABS as standard.
The Hero is known for its impressive fuel efficiency, offering around 45-50 km making it a good choice for daily commutes. The TVS Apache 160 also provides a similar fuel efficiency claim, ranging from 40-45 km as well. However, the Apache can possibly lag behind the Xtreme in fuel efficiency due to its performance-oriented tuning.
Hero Xtreme 160R 2V is priced at around ₹1.11 lakh (ex-showroom).
TVS Apache 160 2V with its additional performance-oriented features, is priced slightly higher starting at ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom)
