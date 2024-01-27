2024 Hero Xtreme 125R launched: 5 things to know

Hero MotoCorp recently held its second edition of Hero World at its Research and Development hub, the Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) which is located in Jaipur, One of the surprise announcements to come from the event was the Xtreme 125R, a new commuter motorcycle that looks stylish and modern when compared to most other 125 cc commuter motorcycles. Here are five things to know about the new Honda Xtreme 125R.

Hero Xtreme 125R: Looks smart

With the Raider 125, TVS Motor Company proved that commuter motorcycles can be stylish and bold. Now, Hero MotoCorp has used the same philosophy with the Xtreme 125R. The brand will offer the new motorcycle in three colour schemes - Cobalt Blue, Firestorm Red and Stallion Black.

The Xtreme 125R looks like a mini naked streetfighter motorcycle with its low-slung LED projector headlamps while the LED Daytime Running Lamps sit above. The fuel tank looks muscular and there is a split seat setup with split grab rails.

Hero Xtreme 125R: Engine and gearbox

Hero Xtreme 125R uses a 124.7 cc, air-cooled engine that is tuned to produce 11.4 bhp at 8,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 10.5 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Hero Xtreme 125R: Underpinnings and brakes

The Xtreme 125R is underpinned by a diamond frame that is suspended by 37 mm telescopic forks in the front and a hydraulic shock absorber at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a 240 mm disc in the CBS variant whereas the ABS variant gets a 276 mm disc in the front. At the rear, there is a 130 mm drum brake.

Hero Xtreme 125R: Price and variants

Hero Xtreme 125R is offered in two variants - ABS and IBS. They are priced at ₹99,500 and ₹95,000. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Hero Xtreme 125R: Rivals

Hero Xtreme 125R will be going against the Bajaj Pulsar 125, Bajaj Pulsar NS125, Honda SP 125 and TVS Raider 125.

