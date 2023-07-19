What all is new with 2023 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V?

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xtreme 200S 4V in the Indian market
As the name suggests, it gets a 4-valve engine that improves refinement and power
The engine puts out 18.8 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 17.35 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm.
The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit and the motorcycle can now run on E20 fuel
The gearbox is optimised for better tractive effort and acceleration, as well as better strength and durability.
The Xtreme 200S 4V is offered in three new colour schemes - Moon Yellow, Panther Black Metallic and a Stealth Edition
Xtreme 200S 4V gets Gear Indicator, Eco-Mode indicator, Service Reminder and Trip meter.
It also gets smartphone connectivity and Turn-by-Turn navigation.
The Xtreme 200S is priced at Rs. 1.41 lakh ex-showroom which is ₹6,000 more expensive than the 2V version of the motorcycle.