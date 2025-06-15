Portronics Mopcop 4 car vacuum cleaner review: Does it worth buying and keeping in your car?

When it comes to user experience for car owners, a lot depends on the experience inside the cabin of the vehicle. While a range of features often define the user experience, cleanliness and good hygiene also play key roles in that. Many car owners often take their vehicles to local shops, fuel stations to clean the exterior and interior of their cars. However, many owners rely on doing things on their own. A few accessories can be highly useful if you also believe in the DIY (Do It Yourself) method.

Portronics Mopcop 4 car vacuum cleaner comes as a handy car accessory that can be useful to clean the car's interior with or without a power cord plugged in.

Deep cleaning the interior once in a while is a useful solution to keep the cabin odour-free and hygienic. Besides that, regular vacuuming can ensure the car's interior remains free of dust particles and day-to-day dirt as well. This can be done easily with car vacuum cleaners, available in the market, online and offline.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet 2999.0 cc 2999.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.30 Cr Compare View Offers BMW X4 2998 cc 2998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 96.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Toyota bZ4X 72.8 kWh 72.8 kWh 405 Km 405 Km ₹ 70 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 2024 1950 cc 1950 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Lexus LBX 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 45 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING MG eHS 16.6 kWh 16.6 kWh 52 km 52 km ₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Recently, we got our hands on the Portronics Mopcop 4 car vacuum cleaner and here is our review of it.

Portronics Mopcop 4 car vacuum cleaner: Design and build

The Portronics Mopcop 4 car vacuum cleaner comes with a sleek and compact appearance. It comes wearing a black and silver colour finish. Despite being built of plastic, it seems sturdy thanks to the tough build quality. The manufacturer claims the filter is washable and reusable, which is visible through the transparent front panel. It gets a one-press dust reliever button as well. It gets a wide range of multi-purpose nozzles provided with the device that allow the user to clean the car's interior nooks and corners.

The Portronics Mopcop 4 has a single push button to operate the device. Using this same button, one can turn on or off the device and toggle between the normal (Eco) and high (Max) vacuuming speeds. It has an LED light, which could be handy in dark conditions. There is an LED digital display showing the mode of vacuuming.

The vacuum cleaner comes with a long power cable, which measures nearly four and a half meters in length. It can be used to plug into the in-car DC 12V socket and power the device. Unlike many other car vacuum cleaners, the Mopcop 4 comes with an inbuilt battery, which allows the device to run without being plugged into the charging socket as well. The manufacturer provides a Type A to Type C cable as well, which can be used to power the battery pack of the device for cordless use later.

Portronics Mopcop 4 car vacuum cleaner gets a wide range of multi-purpose nozzles provided with the device that allow the user to clean the car's interior nooks and corners.

Portronics Mopcop 4 car vacuum cleaner: Performance

This Mopcop 4 is primarily a car vacuum cleaner that worked pretty well during our review. It was easy to reach the nooks and corners of the interior of the car using the different multi-purpose nozzles. During our review, we didn't try to clean any wet dirt, but while trying to clean the dry dirt from seats, floor mats, and dashboard, the result was satisfactory. While the vacuum cleaner works well when it is plugged into the 12V DC socket, we also tried to test the device's battery for about 20 minutes at a stretch, blending both the vacuuming modes, and it worked well.

Portronics Mopcop 4 car vacuum cleaner: Verdict

The Portronics Mopcop 4 car vacuum cleaner comes as a useful device, promising the functionality of keeping the interior clean for day-to-day use. At a sticker price of about ₹3,000, this device is a handy one to keep in the car, but remember that at a similar or cheaper cost, there are some car vacuum cleaners in the market that offer the functionality of tyre inflator as well.

First Published Date: