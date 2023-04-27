MG Comet EV first drive review: Tiny car with twinkling dreams

MG Comet EV is like no other electric vehicle on Indian roads. In fact, it is like no other car here, if it can be referred to as one. A two-door, four-seat mobility option, the Comet EV may have a very small footprint but it is carrying the weight of massive ambitions for a company that is just four years old in India but also one that is doubling its EV portfolio.

MG Motor India has the experience of an all-electric vehicle in the country - the ZS EV was launched as its second India product back in 2020. But the incoming Comet EV is nothing like its elder sibling even if it has boisterous ambitions to follow in its footprints. For starters, it is one of the smallest passenger vehicles in India. It has a much smaller battery pack and its claimed range makes it suitable only for urban commutes for most parts. Don't expect whirlwind performance from it either even though the cabin and feature list does seem impressive.

We received the MG Comet EV on a fine April morning to take a closer look at all of its promises and highlights. Here is the first full drive review of MG Comet EV:

MG Comet EV: Pocket-sized punter

Comet EV stands on 12-inch steel wheels.

MG is gambling big time with an EV like Comet. Before we take a deeper dive into its performance and features, it is important to highlight that this here is an EV that will divide opinions big time owing to its dimensions as well as design. Being the smallest EV in the market is likely to help its 'urban mobility' credentials and yet, there is no real road presence to boast of.

MG Comet EV - Dimensions (mm) Length 2,974 Width (exclusing mirrors) 1,505 Height 1,640 Wheelbase 2,010

The boxy shape of the Comet EV will take a whole lot of getting used to but there are some decent styling elements like dual-set front LED head light units, a stretched LED light bar on the face, a similar light bar on the boot door and 12-inch steel wheels. The Comet EV may be extremely quirky but its design is sure not boring. Additionally, MG will offer the EV in three single-tone shades - Black, Silver and White, and in two dual-tone options - Green with Black roof and White with Black roof. If that is not all, potential customers can also slap on graphics from a wide range of options. With a young car-buying audience being clearly targeted, the Comet EV does go a fair distance in establishing itself as astoundingly unique.

A look at the rear profile of MG Comet EV.

MG Comet EV: Clean, clever cabin. But claustrophobic

The Comet EV packs in four seats in its cabin but to expect acres of space inside it would be blasphemous. Instead, this here could be perfect for a family of four with two kids packed at the back. Getting into those back seats isn't quite easy although the front passenger seat folds and slides without much effort. And because there is negligible cargo space, the split-folding back seats are not a starry highlight as much as a downright necessity.

A look at the rear seats inside Comet EV.

The cabin, however, does benefit from an upmarket feel with decent fit and finish all around. The dual-tone Grey interiors look great even if these can be a bit hard to maintain. There are two 10.25-inch screens and the infotainment display even packs in a host of features like support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and other third-party apps. The two-spoke steering wheel too has been designed aesthetically with i-Pod inspired controls mounted on it.

Comet EV has a clean dashboard design, highlighted by the floating screens for infotainment and driver display.

The Comet EV offers large windows on the front side and this does help offset some of the cramped-up feeling inside. There are airline-like vertical window panes for back-seat passengers and these are fixed. There are clever storage options on the dashboard and on the doors but there is no dashboard in the EV.

MG Comet EV: Twist and turn around traffic

Electric cars almost always underline their respective performance credentials. Not Comet EV. It doesn't. It ought not to. At its core is a 17.3 kWh battery pack and a single, rear-axle mounted motor for a power output of 41 hp and torque of 110 Nm. The Comet EV won't win drag races but it isn't meant to.

Instead, here is a jaunty little EV that struts around traffic with the enthusiasm of youth - unperturbed by judgemental stares. Its small proportions make it a breeze to swerve in and out of traffic, helped generously by a light steering and a lighter pedal set up. And while the default Economy drive mode should be quite adequate for daily runs, the Normal and Sport mode help it gain some punch.

Comet EV is energetic in heavy traffic but on open stretches, it lacks the power to thrill.

But its best not to get overly excited with the Comet EV on open roads because it doesn't quite have the reassuring high-speed traits, especially around winding stretches. At over 90 kmph, the sheer light weight of the vehicle goes from being its big strength to its big chink. We managed to max out the vehicle at 106 kmph even though the official top speed of the Comet is set at 100 kmph.

The Comet EV, however, is not going to be doing such ‘stunts’ very often and within city limits - complete with a claimed range of around 230 kms - should be content doing the daily runs. A high ground clearance helps it tackle speed breakers well and gives the driver a good view of the surroundings.

MG Comet EV: Verdict

The MG Comet EV is a head-turner for sure. The reasons may wary though. Some would find it a practical option for daily commutes with the advantage of zero emissions and lower running costs. Others may just be put down by its design and dimensions.

The Comet EV is perfectly suited for the urban nuclear family which already has at least one other vehicle in the garage. It will be restricted to big metropolitan cities and will take quite a lot of getting used to. While it could potentially rival the likes of Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3, its main adversary would be the perception around two-door vehicles in the country.

