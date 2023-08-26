Review in pics: Volvo C40 Recharge crossover electric SUV
The Volvo C40 Recharge will sit over the XC40 Recharge in the product portfolio of the company in India.
1/11 The C40 Recharge is ready and raring for the Indian electric car market and will be the second BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) from the brand here, after the XC40 Recharge. But unlike the XC40 Recharge that is based on the XC40 SUV, the C40 is a ground-up EV. This means it has been specifically designed and developed to be an EV and has no ICE (internal combustion engine) alternative. 2/11 The C40 Recharge from Volvo is essentially a crossover electric SUV and that is best seen from its sharply sloping roofline. The EV isn't radical in its exterior styling and yet manages to stand out with its modern design cues. The closed front grille, for example, is in the shade of the body colour while the head lights make use of Pixel technology for better illumination. 3/11 The C40 Recharge stands on 19-inch five-spoke alloy wheel which, once again, are not exactly unique but do offer a fair bit of character to the side profile. The Pirelli low-resistance tyres go with the claim of enhancing range of this EV. But the biggest highlight are the two separate spoilers towards the rear which, once again, help in enhancing the range of the model. 4/11 The cabin of the C40 Recharge is a bit too typically Volvo which essentially means that it leans heavily in favour of simplicity than an outright wow factor. A vertically-oriented infotainment screen is the main highlight while Volvo says a lot of sustainable materials have been made use of. There is an all-digital driver display too and it is par for the course even though the feature list is just about adequate. 5/11 The steering-mounted controls are standard fare but look closer and the hard-plastics used in many areas - especially generously on the dashboard - look a bit too plebian for this segment. 6/11 The C40 Recharge offers the perfect amount of space for four persons but while the cushioning on all seats is at par with all Volvo models, squeezing in a third passenger on these rear seats would be tight. 7/11 The C40 Recharge comes with a plethora of radars, cameras and sensors for driving assistance, as well as a 13-speaker sound system. But the unique highlight is a fixed panoramic sunroof which boasts of UV-protection film and infrared protection coating. 8/11 This particular Volvo EV model is equipped with a 78 kWh battery pack and the WLTP-certified range figure is at a healthy 530 kms. In real world conditions, this should translate to a range of around 400 kms which too should suffice for most. 9/11 The biggest strength of the C40 Recharge, however, is not in its range but its extremely engaging drive credentials. There is 408 hp and an astounding 660 Nm of torque for the taking. The torque, in particular, is impressive considering the proportions of the EV. 10/11 The Volvo EV handles itself extremely well regardless of whether one is pushing pedal to the metal or is in the mood for a casual daily drive. The steady nature of the EV is complimented well with great control over NVH levels and the steering is quite precise on turns as well. The suspension, however, is a bit too stiff. 11/11 Power ratio, unlike on the XC40 Recharge where it is divided 50:50, leans more in favour of the rear wheels. There is also an auto mode in the one-pedal drive tech which further enhances the ease of driving.
First Published Date:
26 Aug 2023, 09:59 AM IST